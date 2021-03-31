Larkin managed an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers, but he skated to a minus-2 rating and shouldered the blame for the unfavorable outcome. "I had the puck on my stick twice and gave it to them and it's in the back of our net," Larkin said in a report by Ansar Khan of MLive.com. "That's on me. I take a lot of responsibility for that. That's not the way we have to play, not the way we were playing and it's not acceptable."

The 24-year-old captain is not shy when it comes to admitting his own mistakes, and that's one of the many reasons why Larkin is such a special player. He's added six goals and 13 assists, albeit with a minus-10 rating and the worst shooting percentage (5.6) of his career. Still, it's not about personal stats for Larkin; the guy just wants to win hockey games.