Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hoping for return Thursday
Larkin (oblique) Hopes to rejoin practice Wednesday and return to action Thursday against the Golden Knights, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Originally believed to be sidelined for a week or two, it appears Larkin's recovery may be ahead of schedule. A better picture of his status heading into the contest should surface after Wednesday's practice session, with Luke Witkowski on hand as a seventh defenseman again should Larkin remain unavailable.
