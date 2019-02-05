Larkin (oblique) Hopes to rejoin practice Wednesday and return to action Thursday against the Golden Knights, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Originally believed to be sidelined for a week or two, it appears Larkin's recovery may be ahead of schedule. A better picture of his status heading into the contest should surface after Wednesday's practice session, with Luke Witkowski on hand as a seventh defenseman again should Larkin remain unavailable.