Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hoping to play Saturday
Larkin (neck) is targeting Saturday's clash with the Islanders for his return to the lineup, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Larkin was previously expected to be out until Tuesday against the Rangers, but he may be ahead of schedule. Whenever the center does suit up, it will almost certainly be on the top line. The 22-year-old needs just two more points to set a new career high and should continue logging over 20 minutes per game once back to 100 percent.
