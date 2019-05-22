Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: In doubt against Russia
Larkin (groin) is doubtful to suit up for Team USA in Thursday's 2019 IIHF World Championship quarterfinal clash with Russia. Coach Jeff Blashill told reporters, "I don't have that final word yet, but it doesn't look like he will be available (Thursday), Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Larkin's absence will certainly hurt the Americans' chances of getting past a stacked Russian squad that includes Nikita Kucherov, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin. Of biggest concern of fantasy owners will be the 22-year-old Larkin's long-term health, which doesn't seem to be in question at this point. The dynamic center should be ready to go for training camp in the fall and figures to challenge for the 80-point mark.
