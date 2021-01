Larkin (undisclosed) had two shots and was minus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars. He also won eight of 15 faceoffs (53.3 percent).

Larkin was absent from Wednesday's practice but was in the lineup centering Detroit's top line against Dallas. He was originally credited with an assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's power-play goal in the second period, but lost the point after the game following a scoring change. Larkin has three goals and three assists through his first eight games.