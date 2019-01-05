Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Incredibly clutch for Detroit
Larkin sealed a 4-3 overtime win against the Predators on Friday.
Larkin danced around several defenders and ended up beating Pekka Rinne in OT. The fleet-footed center, who is the heart and soul of this team -- at least when it comes to its skaters -- has reached 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) for the 2018-19 campaign. Four of his goals have been game-winners.
