Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Injured in World Championship game
Larkin was hurt blocking a shot in the first period of Tuesday's World Championship clash with Canada, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Larkin was hit in a rather sensitive area while blocking a shot and didn't come back onto the ice for the second period. There is little reason to think this will be a long-term injury, though he could certainly miss some time for Team USA. The center ended the 2018-19 campaign with 11 points in eight games, setting new career highs in goals (32), points (75) and shots (73). Larkin -- who is expected to be named the captain for Detroit next season -- could push for even more points in 2019-20 and figures to get back over the 70-point threshold once again.
