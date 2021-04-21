Larkin (undisclosed) was injured late in the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Head coach Jeff Blashill didn't have an update on Larkin's status after the game. The 24-year-old center had scored a goal just a couple minutes before he was hurt. He has nine tallies, 23 points, 34 PIM and 134 shots on net through 44 appearances. Larkin usually plays on the top line, so his absence would be a big one if he can't play Thursday versus the Stars.