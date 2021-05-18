The injury that held Larkin out of the final eight games of the season was to his upper body, Ansar Khan of MLive.com
GM Steve Yzerman added that Larkin didn't need surgery and is expected to be fully ready for the beginning of next season. Larkin concluded 2020-21 with just 23 points in 44 games.
