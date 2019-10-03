Larkin (undisclosed) is not dealing with a serious injury, and it's a "definite possibility" that he'll suit up for Saturday's road opener against the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This news came directly from head coach Jeff Blashill, who spoke about Larkin's injury on Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket. For those of you still in the process of assembling fantasy rosters for the 2019-20 campaign, there's no need to adjust the talented center's ranking based on this minor issue.