Larkin manufactured two primary assists Sunday, proving to be instrumental in a 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.

Larkin leads the Red Wings with 42 points. After a tough sophomore campaign that included only 32 points through 80 games, the third-year trailblazer has turned the corner by learning the best way to utilize his speed, and Larkin's 34 helpers prove that he's making his teammates better in the process. Expect the Michigan native to get paid handsomely once his entry-level contract expires this summer. He's a natural-born leader with a rigid work ethic and the kind of guy that the team should be happy to build around.