Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Keeps point streak alive
Larkin stretched his point streak to 13 games with a power-play tally in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.
Larkin's rapidly emerging as the focal leader of the Wings, with his career-best point streak comprised of seven goals and 10 assists. It's quite amazing that he's managed to stay so productive in spite of the fact that Detroit owns a minus-24 goal differential with wins in only 15 of 40 games. The 22-year-old plays with a lot of heart and creates plenty of chances on his own, so there's no reason to expect him to let up offensively.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: More points than games this month•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Point streak remains intact•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Continues torrid pace despite loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pilfers for point•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Multi-point maestro•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Leads team to win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...