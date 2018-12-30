Larkin stretched his point streak to 13 games with a power-play tally in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.

Larkin's rapidly emerging as the focal leader of the Wings, with his career-best point streak comprised of seven goals and 10 assists. It's quite amazing that he's managed to stay so productive in spite of the fact that Detroit owns a minus-24 goal differential with wins in only 15 of 40 games. The 22-year-old plays with a lot of heart and creates plenty of chances on his own, so there's no reason to expect him to let up offensively.