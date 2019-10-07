Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Keeps rolling Sunday
Larkin fashioned two assists in Sunday's 4-3 home win over the Stars.
Detroit's top line of Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha looks amazing in the early going, as the trio has combined for 16 points through two games. The 23-year-old will take aim at a third consecutive multi-point performance versus the visiting Ducks on Tuesday.
