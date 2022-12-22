Larkin scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Larkin's two-goal effort helped the Red Wings snap a six-game winless skid. It was the captain's first multi-goal game of the season and first multi-point performance since Nov. 19. Despite his pedestrian recent play, Larkin's still just shy of a point per game overall with 12 goals and 18 assists through 31 appearances.