Larkin tied his career highs in goals (32) and assists (47) through 80 games this season.

While the captain narrowly missed out on a point-per-game average in his eighth season, Larkin had 23 points more than the next-highest skater donning the Winged Wheel, which was David Perron in his first year with the team. Fantasy managers know what they're getting with Larkin; he's a consistent offensive producer, and this year the young leader leveled up to the tune of 31 power-play points, but the Wings need to court an elite top-line winger in free agency or via a trade to help him reach new heights offensively. After all, there's still a wide gap in value between Larkin and the 10 forwards that notched at least 100 points this year.