Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Leads team to win
Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 victory over Toronto.
Larkin has 11 goals and 26 points in 29 games, a pace that will deliver 74 points. That's a career mark and a sure sign that Larkin has cemented himself as one of the game's best young stars.
