Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Learning to effectively harness speed
Larkin has generated one goal and five assists over his last seven games.
At the rate he's going, Larkin should shatter his output of 45 points as a rookie in 2015-16 -- and that's in spite of a terrible 4.3 shooting percentage. The Michigan native is exhibiting more patience within the attacking zone and it's led to 13 helpers through the first 18 games. Still, if the speedster's fantasy owners had their druthers, he'd be increasing his efficiency with the man advantage as only one-fifth of his points have been had in that special teams scenario.
