Larkin registered an assist Friday, contributing to a 3-0 season-opening victory over the Canadiens.

The Red Wings captain delivered a nice outlet pass that helped spur a breakaway goal for Michael Rasmussen in the third period. Larkin finished with the most ice time (20:18) of any forward donning the Red and White, which is noteworthy as he mitigates any lingering concerns from his offseason core muscle surgery.