Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Lights lamp early in Vancouver
Larkin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.
Larkin broke free in the Vancouver zone and beat Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko just 30 seconds into the game for his second goal of the year. That would be all of the offensive for the Red Wings in this one, however. Larkin, 23, is off to a great start with points in five of six games, totaling two goals and seven points. He also boasts a plus-5 rating. Larkin set career highs of 32 goals and 73 points in 2018-19 and saw his shooting percentage increase from 6.9 percent the previous year to a career-high 11.2. He's a must-own if he can continue to produce at those rates.
