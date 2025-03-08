Larkin scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Larkin found the back of the net right out of the gate, as he gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the first period. The 28-year-old has 26 goals this season and has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, a feat he hadn't accomplished since doing so in a two-game stretch on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.