Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Lights lamp on power play
Larkin had a team-high seven shots on net Tuesday, scoring a power-play goal in a 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Believe it or not, the goal was Larkin's first power-play point of the season. Detroit's top center has 10 points in 13 games, with Larkin scoring for a second straight game after going five straight contests without a goal. His 21:10 of ice time was more than any Red Wings forward.
