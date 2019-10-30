Larkin had a team-high seven shots on net Tuesday, scoring a power-play goal in a 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Believe it or not, the goal was Larkin's first power-play point of the season. Detroit's top center has 10 points in 13 games, with Larkin scoring for a second straight game after going five straight contests without a goal. His 21:10 of ice time was more than any Red Wings forward.