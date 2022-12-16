Larkin (hand) will "probably be a game-time decision" for Saturday's contest versus Ottawa, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said, per Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now.
Larkin practiced Friday, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey. He missed Wednesday's contest against Minnesota because of the injury. The 26-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.
