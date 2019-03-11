Larkin (neck) is expected to return this season, The Associated Press reports.

There are 13 games remaining in the regular season for the Red Wings, who have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Still, that won't stop one of the league's most hardest-working players in Larkin from doing what he can to get back onto game ice. Expect another update on the 22-year-old ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens.