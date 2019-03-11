Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Likely to continue season
Larkin (neck) is expected to return this season, The Associated Press reports.
There are 13 games remaining in the regular season for the Red Wings, who have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Still, that won't stop one of the league's most hardest-working players in Larkin from doing what he can to get back onto game ice. Expect another update on the 22-year-old ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Basically ruled out for Florida trip•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out of action Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: No lock to play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dealing with soreness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...