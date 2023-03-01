Larkin signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with Detroit on Wednesday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Larkin's working through the final season of his five-year, $30.5 million contract. His new deal will begin with the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old has 22 goals and 57 points in 59 contests this season. He was similarly effective in 2021-22 with 31 goals and 69 points in 71 games, which likely helped contribute to him securing this big payday.
