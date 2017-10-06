Larkin tallied a power-play goal on three shots Thursday, helping the Wings to a 4-2 home win over the Wild.

The speedster recorded a point (an assist) in the first game of the 2016-17 season, but then went on a five-game drought. In order for Larkin to remain at the center spot and establish consistency, he'll need to win an acceptable amount of faceoffs -- the Michigan native won 50 percent of his draws in this one.