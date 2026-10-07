Larkin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

After a turbulent offseason that featured a public trade request and a delayed start to the campaign due to an upper-body injury, Larkin re-joined the lineup Tuesday and wasted no time demonstrating his importance to the Red Wings. The 30-year-old center gave his team a 2-1 lead midway through the first period by completing a tic-tac-toe sequence with Viktor Arvidsson and Alex DeBrincat, then Arvidsson banged home a Larkin rebound for his own tally early in the second. Detroit may give Larkin a chance to rehabilitate his value on the open market before re-engaging trade talks with other clubs, so expect him to remain in a prominent spot in the lineup -- he tied for the lead among all Wings forwards with 6:01 in power-play time Tuesday.