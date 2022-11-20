Larkin scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-1 win over Columbus on Saturday night.

He opened the scoring in the first with a power-play snipe from the slot. And the assists came on Filip Hronek's second of the game late in the second period and Dominik Kubalik's power-play marker early in the third. Larkin has five points, including four assists, in his last two games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last five contests. His hot streak has pushed him up into top-10 territory for league scoring (22 points).