Larkin collected a goal and an assist on the power play in Thursday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The Wings are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but that won't stop the young captain from giving it his all. In Derek Lalonde's first year as head coach of the Wings, Larkin's tremendous work on the power play has been the most noticeable advancement to his offensive game. The Michigan native has dialed in 16 goals and 15 assists on the power play, which is 16 more than his previous career high set in 2018-19. Best of all, Larkin never seemed too distracted by contract talks leading up to his signing an eight-year, $69.7 million extension in March.