Larkin is dealing with a minor unspecified injury, as relayed from coach Jeff Blashill, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Larkin wasn't with the team for Monday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks, which happened to be the preseason opener. According to Khan, the fleet-footed pivot hasn't skated for a few days, though it does sound like the Wings are simply being extra careful with Larkin, especially with consideration to a groin injury that he sustained in the IIHF World Championship.