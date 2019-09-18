Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Minor injury surfaces
Larkin is dealing with a minor unspecified injury, as relayed from coach Jeff Blashill, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin wasn't with the team for Monday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks, which happened to be the preseason opener. According to Khan, the fleet-footed pivot hasn't skated for a few days, though it does sound like the Wings are simply being extra careful with Larkin, especially with consideration to a groin injury that he sustained in the IIHF World Championship.
