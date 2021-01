Larkin (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Stars, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The reason for Larkin's absence from practice remains a mystery, and it looks like his status for Thursday's rematch with Dallas may not be determined until after Detroit's pregame skate. If Larkin's unable to go, Vladislav Namestnikov will likely get bumped up to the top line against the Stars.