Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Missing from practice again
Larkin was absent from Friday's practice session due to an illness, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin was able to power through his illness to suit up in Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, so he's unlikely to sit out against Montreal on Saturday. The elite center has tallied two goals and two helpers in his last five games, all of which have been scored with the man advantage. While a lack of 5-on-5 production may be a concern to the coaching staff, fantasy owners certainly won't be disappointed.
