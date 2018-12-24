Larkin produced a primary assist Sunday in a 5-4 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press there was mass confusion about whether Larkin should have been credited with an assist on a Thomas Vanek goal in Saturday's loss to the Panthers, but it was ultimately determined that the point would stand. The speedy pivot has recorded at least one goal or an assist in 11 straight games since the league upheld his helper from the prior contest and he set up a Michael Rasmussen goal against the Buds.