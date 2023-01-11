Larkin scored a goal and an assist on three shots, helping the Red Wings to a 7-5 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Larkin extended the Red Wings' lead to 5-3 with a power-play goal in the second period. He would also add an assist on Lucas Raymond's empty net goal. This performance snaps a mini two-game pointless streak for the American star and potentially marks the start of a scoring burst. Larkin has 14 goals and 35 points in 38 games.