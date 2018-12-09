Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Multi-point maestro
Larkin delivered a two-assist performance Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
That's his third-straight two-point game. And they came against the Bolts, Buds and Isles. Larkin is edging close to a point-per-game pace. Plug him in and enjoy the ride.
