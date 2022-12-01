Larkin produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Larkin set up David Perron's tally in the third period. Over the last six games, Larkin has been lively with two goals and six assists while adding a plus-4 rating and 26 shots. The 26-year-old center is better than a point-per-game pace so far with nine tallies, 16 helpers, 76 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 22 contests overall. His career high for points is 73, set in 2018-19.