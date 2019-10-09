Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nabs helper to extend streak
Larkin produced a secondary assist Tuesday in a 3-1 home loss to the Ducks.
Despite Detroit's low score at Little Caesar's Arena, Larkin still managed to pick up a point for the third straight game. He's cleared 20 minutes of ice time each time out, and the undisclosed injury that threatened to delay his season debut is a distant memory at this point.
