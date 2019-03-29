Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nails down first 30-goal season
Larkin scored twice Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
And with that, Larkin has hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. It is likely the first of many. Larkin is on a three-game, four-point streak that includes three goals. Use him well.
