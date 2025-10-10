Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nets lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.
While the game got out of hand quickly, Larkin gave the Red Wings a glimmer of hope with the opening tally at 3:50 of the first period. The 29-year-old center continues to play in a first-line role and will be a massive part of Detroit's offense. He has recorded no fewer than 69 points in each of the last four seasons, and he's reached the 30-goal mark in every year in that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores, assists vs. New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Supplies two assists in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ends goal drought•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Collects two assists in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dishes two power-play helpers•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hits 60-point mark for fourth time•