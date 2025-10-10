Larkin scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

While the game got out of hand quickly, Larkin gave the Red Wings a glimmer of hope with the opening tally at 3:50 of the first period. The 29-year-old center continues to play in a first-line role and will be a massive part of Detroit's offense. He has recorded no fewer than 69 points in each of the last four seasons, and he's reached the 30-goal mark in every year in that span.