Larkin scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Larkin's tally at 12:22 of the third period spoiled Kevin Lankinen's shutout bid. The 24-year-old Larkin has been a big bright spot for the Red Wings so far -- he's up to three goals and two assists in five contests. The captain has added 20 shots on net and seven PIM, and he should continue to anchor the first line and top power-play unit throughout the year.