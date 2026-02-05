Larkin scored a power-play goal, placed two shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Larkin tallied the lone goal of the game on a power play for Detroit with less than five minutes remaining in the contest. Overall, the 29-year-old center is up to 26 goals, 51 points, 169 shots on net, 32 hits and 29 blocked shots across 58 games this season. Wednesday's goal was his fifth since Jan. 5, a span in which he has 13 points and 47 shots on net across 15 contests. After competing for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, he'll look to stay on track for another 70-plus-point campaign.