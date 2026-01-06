Larkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Larkin doubled the Red Wings' lead near the 14-minute mark of the opening period with his tally on a power play. The goal was his 22nd of the season, giving him a share of the team lead alongside winger Alex DeBrincat. To go with his high total of goals, Larkin has 39 points, 123 shots on net, 21 hits and 26 blocks through 44 games this season. While his point production has slowed over the past three weeks, the 29-year-old center still has four goals in his last seven games and has provided a consistent stream of shots on net this season. He remains a high-level option across most fantasy formats for the rest of the campaign.