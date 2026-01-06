Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nets power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.
Larkin doubled the Red Wings' lead near the 14-minute mark of the opening period with his tally on a power play. The goal was his 22nd of the season, giving him a share of the team lead alongside winger Alex DeBrincat. To go with his high total of goals, Larkin has 39 points, 123 shots on net, 21 hits and 26 blocks through 44 games this season. While his point production has slowed over the past three weeks, the 29-year-old center still has four goals in his last seven games and has provided a consistent stream of shots on net this season. He remains a high-level option across most fantasy formats for the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots goal on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Singlehandedly extinguishes Stars•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots empty-netter•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores vs. Calgary•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Puts away empty-netter•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores power-play goal•