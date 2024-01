Larkin scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Larkin tallied from the slot to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. He has three goals and five assists over 10 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury in December. The 27-year-old center continues to be a significant part of the Red Wings' offense with 14 goals, 33 points (15 on the power play), 119 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 34 contests this season.