Larkin (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Larkin reportedly is dealing with soreness, which typically doesn't equate to a serious issue, but it's difficult to know for sure since he did miss Thursday's practice. If the Wings end up promoting a forward from AHL Grand Rapids before Saturday's contest, that will heighten suspicion that Larkin isn't fit to play.