Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: No lock to play Saturday
Larkin (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Larkin reportedly is dealing with soreness, which typically doesn't equate to a serious issue, but it's difficult to know for sure since he did miss Thursday's practice. If the Wings end up promoting a forward from AHL Grand Rapids before Saturday's contest, that will heighten suspicion that Larkin isn't fit to play.
