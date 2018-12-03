Larkin went through concussion protocol in the third period of Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche, but the speedy forward dodged a lasting injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Anthony Mantha -- who's listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds -- took exception to Patrik Nemeth leveling Larkin in the third period, so he dropped his gloves and stood up for the alternate captain, who voiced his displeasure of being removed from the contest. "I was fine, I'm fine now," Larkin said. "I guess it's league protocol, but it's not fair when ... it's not a penalty on the ice (to Nemeth), so I don't know why I have to go off. It makes me mad, it's at a critical time in the game." Based on his own post-game comments and the fact that he only missed a couple of shifts, Larkin should be fine for Tuesday's home clash with the Lightning.