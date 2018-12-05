Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Notches two assists
Larkin provided two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning.
Larkin was the primary distributor on both of Gustav Nyquist's goals, including the game's first score. It was the fleet-footed center's first multi-point game in over a month, as he upped his assist total to 14 for the year. Larkin now has 24 points in 28 games to cement his status as one of the more reliable fantasy options on the Red Wings.
