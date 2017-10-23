Larkin has a goal or assist in all but two games this season, and he's still averaging a point per game despite his team laboring through an active four-game losing skid.

This is the level of consistency the Red Wings were asking from Larkin after he experienced the dreaded sophomore slump last season. On the downside, he's only collected one point -- a goal -- on the man advantage despite averaging a career-high 2:24 of ice time in that spot through nine games this season.