Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida.

Larkin has seven points, including four goals, in eight games. The Wings are a bad team with just a single win. He is becoming the team leader at just 22 and is looking to build on last season's breakout 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists). So far, so good. Larkin is a solid activation, as long as his minus-6 won't hurt your squad.