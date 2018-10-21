Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Off to solid start
Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida.
Larkin has seven points, including four goals, in eight games. The Wings are a bad team with just a single win. He is becoming the team leader at just 22 and is looking to build on last season's breakout 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists). So far, so good. Larkin is a solid activation, as long as his minus-6 won't hurt your squad.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Records shorthanded goal in ugly loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Registers power-play goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dishes two helpers on Opening Night•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Garners two points, including shortie•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Could succeed Zetterberg as captain•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Garners five-year contract renewal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.