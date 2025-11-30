Larkin registered two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Larkin helped out on goals by Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen in the third period. This was Larkin's first multi-point effort since Nov. 13 versus the Ducks. The center has earned six goals and five helpers over his last 11 contests, going without a point just twice in that span. For the season, he's up to 14 goals, 15 helpers, 85 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 26 appearances. He's never had a point-per-game season in the NHL, but he's found another level so far in 2025-26.