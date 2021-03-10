Larkin (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin is back in action after missing four games. The 24-year-old will center the top line and look to build on the 11 points he accrued through the first 22 contests.
