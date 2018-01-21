Larkin provided a secondary assist in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to the Hurricanes.

After experiencing the dreaded sophomore slump in 2016-17, Larkin comfortably leads his team with 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) through 45 games. The Michigan native, who's lauded for his work ethic and high compete level, is firmly in a top-six role and has already set a personal best with eight power-play points. Detroit could miss the playoffs for the second straight season, but expect Larkin to do everything in his power to avoid such a fate.